JK police bust Hizbul Mujahideen terror module, 6 arrested
The Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered arms and ammunition, which were looted from different police stations in July past year after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani. "We have arrested six people and a large amount of ammunition and arms have been recovered from them", said a senior Police official.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg...
|19 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of...
|Mar 25
|tomin cali
|1
|New Public Works director wants to develop a 's...
|Mar 21
|NewPhartss
|1
|Solar Power Capacity in India has crossed 10,00...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
|Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre...
|Mar 15
|Community Disorga...
|33
|The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso...
|Mar 8
|Mikey
|55
|Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A...
|Mar 4
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC