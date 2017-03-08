Islamic State launches first terroris...

Islamic State launches first terrorist attack on India

A bomb attack on a train in India has been confirmed as the first successful terrorist strike by Islamic State in the country. The blast struck a train near the town of Kalapipal Mandi in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, reports The Times .

Chicago, IL

