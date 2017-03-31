India's Modi eyes victory in biggest state election test

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will learn on Saturday whether his popularity is sufficient to clinch a win for his party in the country's most populous state, where its sights are set on an absolute majority to consolidate its position. Akhilesh Yadav, Chief Minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party President, waves to his supporters as he arrives for an election campaign rally in Jaunpur, India March 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.