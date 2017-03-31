India's energy efficiency and afforda...

India's energy efficiency and affordable housing programmes receive support from Germany

New Delhi, Mar 10 : A loan agreement was signed between India and Germany at the German Embassy in New Delhi, on Friday, that will boost India's Energy Efficiency Programme The loan worth EUR 200 million increases total German commitment for better energy efficiency in India to EUR 600 million . The loan agreement was signed in the presence of German Ambassador Dr. Martin Ney.

