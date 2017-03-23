Indian woman, son found murdered in US4 min ago
Vijayawada, March 24 An Indian woman and her seven-year-old son were found dead in their home in New Jersey, according to the family in Andhra Pradesh. Y. Sambasiva Rao, a member of Andhra Pradesh state legislative assembly from Prakasam district, spoke to representatives of Telugu Association of North America over phone about the incident.
