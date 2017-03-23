Indian vice president defends liberal values, right to dissent
Indian Vice-President Hamid Ansari said on Saturday universities must uphold liberal values and respect dissent, a month after violent protests erupted at a university in the capital Delhi over a speech by a student accused of sedition. India's Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari at the Prime Minister's office in Phnom Penh September 16, 2015.
