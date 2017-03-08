Indian varsities can be among world's...

Indian varsities can be among world's best: Prez

19 hrs ago Read more: News Today

New Delhi: Indian educational institutes do not lack in merit and can be among the best in the world, President Pranab Mukherjee said today. He congratulated the Indian Institute of Science , Bangalore for figuring in the top ten institutions in the 'Best Small Universities' category of the Times Higher Education rankings 2017.

Chicago, IL

