Indian varsities can be among world's best: Prez
New Delhi: Indian educational institutes do not lack in merit and can be among the best in the world, President Pranab Mukherjee said today. He congratulated the Indian Institute of Science , Bangalore for figuring in the top ten institutions in the 'Best Small Universities' category of the Times Higher Education rankings 2017.
