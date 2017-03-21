Indian-origin priest attacked in Australia, Sushma raises concern

New Delhi, Mar 20 : External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday raised her voice against the attempt on the life of a church priest of Indian origin Father Tomy Mathew in Australia by a citizen of Italian origin. There was an attempt on the life of a church priest of Indian origin Father Tomy Mathew in Australia by a citizen of Italian origin, Swaraj tweeted.

