Indian-origin priest attacked in Australia, Sushma raises concern

New Delhi, Mar 20 : External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday raised her voice against the attempt on the life of a church priest of Indian origin Father Tomy Mathew in Australia by a citizen of Italian origin. There was an attempt on the life of a church priest of Indian origin Father Tomy Mathew in Australia by a citizen of Italian origin, Swaraj tweeted.

Chicago, IL

