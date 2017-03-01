Indian athlete arrested in US on charges of molesting a 12-year-old girl1 hour ago

Indian athlete arrested in US on char...

New Delhi: In an embarrassing incident, a 24-year-old snowshoe racer who hailed from Kashmir has been arrested on the charges of allegedly molesting a 12-year-old minor girl. The accused, identified as Tanveer Hussain, was arrested in Saranac Lake village in the New York state on Wednesday.

