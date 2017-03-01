Indian athlete arrested in US on charges of molesting a 12-year-old girl1 hour ago
New Delhi: In an embarrassing incident, a 24-year-old snowshoe racer who hailed from Kashmir has been arrested on the charges of allegedly molesting a 12-year-old minor girl. The accused, identified as Tanveer Hussain, was arrested in Saranac Lake village in the New York state on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso...
|17 hr
|Fundie Sniffling
|13
|Found in Plane Toilet: 32 Gold Nuggets (Oct '13)
|Thu
|Smuggling Phart
|15
|A Muslim father and son engrave the headstones ...
|Feb 28
|Chief riding wave
|3
|UPDATE 1-Kansas shooting shatters Indian engine...
|Feb 25
|Bush Lied People ...
|1
|2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution...
|Feb 19
|poopoo
|1
|Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings
|Feb 16
|discocrisco
|1
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|Feb 16
|MillikanMilks
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC