India: Uttar Pradesh's 'anti-Romeo sq...

India: Uttar Pradesh's 'anti-Romeo squads' accused of moral policing

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

Adityanath arrives to attend a meeting with government officials at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow, India, on March 20, 2017. Source: Reuters/Pawan Kumar The state's new Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the deployment of hundreds of police squads to target young men loitering outside women's colleges, schools and public spaces, in a bid to protect women from sexual harassment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg... 2 hr tomin cali 1
News Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of... Sat tomin cali 1
News New Public Works director wants to develop a 's... Mar 21 NewPhartss 1
News Solar Power Capacity in India has crossed 10,00... Mar 18 Solarman 1
News Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre... Mar 15 Community Disorga... 33
News The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso... Mar 8 Mikey 55
News Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A... Mar 4 Texxy the Indepen... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,195 • Total comments across all topics: 279,856,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC