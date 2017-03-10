India: Uttar Pradesh's 'anti-Romeo squads' accused of moral policing

Adityanath arrives to attend a meeting with government officials at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow, India, on March 20, 2017. Source: Reuters/Pawan Kumar The state's new Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the deployment of hundreds of police squads to target young men loitering outside women's colleges, schools and public spaces, in a bid to protect women from sexual harassment.

