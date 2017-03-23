India: Police arrest 8 in human bone smuggling ring
Police in India have arrested eight suspected bone smugglers in the state of West Bengal after 365 bones were discovered in a village. The bones, which were discovered in Burdwan district, are believed to have been taken from decomposing bodies found in the state's rivers, according to Ajay Sharma, the state's deputy police chief.
