India now power exporter with Bangladesh sales boost

11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Powered by the highest supply to Bangladesh, India has for the first time turned around from a net importer of electricity to a net exporter of electricity. This year, India exported 5,798 million units of electricity to Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar, our New Delhi correspondent reports quoting an official estimate released.

Chicago, IL

