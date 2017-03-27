India now power exporter with Bangladesh sales boost
Powered by the highest supply to Bangladesh, India has for the first time turned around from a net importer of electricity to a net exporter of electricity. This year, India exported 5,798 million units of electricity to Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar, our New Delhi correspondent reports quoting an official estimate released.
