India May Ease Rules for Foreign Food Retailers Before November

Following calls from global retail giants such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and Tesco Plc, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to decide by November whether India is prepared to ease strict rules on food retailers, a minister said on Tuesday. India allows 100 percent investment by foreign wholesalers, but if they want to access the burgeoning retail market, they can only have a 100 percent holding to sell food items.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.