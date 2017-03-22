India Likely to Sell Axis, ITC, Larsen Shares Through ETF 28 minutes ago

Axis Bank Ltd. , ITC Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. through an exchange-traded fund this year, people familiar with the matter said. Central Public Sector Enterprises ETF , a fund unveiled in 2014 that's made up of the government's shares in state-owned companies, the people said, asking not to be identified as a final decision regarding size and timing of the latest sales hasn't been made yet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.