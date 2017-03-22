India jails 2 Hindu hard-liners for b...

India jails 2 Hindu hard-liners for blast at Muslim shrine

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

An Indian court on Wednesday sentenced two Hindu hard-liners to life in prison for triggering an explosion at a Muslim shrine in western India that killed three people and injured more than a dozen a decade ago. The court handed the sentence to the convicts in Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Public Works director wants to develop a 's... Tue NewPhartss 1
News Solar Power Capacity in India has crossed 10,00... Mar 18 Solarman 1
News Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre... Mar 15 Community Disorga... 33
News The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso... Mar 8 Mikey 55
News Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A... Mar 4 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A... Mar 4 NY conservitive 1
News Found in Plane Toilet: 32 Gold Nuggets (Oct '13) Mar 2 Smuggling Phart 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,376 • Total comments across all topics: 279,737,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC