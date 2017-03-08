India court convicts 31 autoworkers i...

India court convicts 31 autoworkers in 2012 factory riots

15 hrs ago

A court in north India convicted 31 factory workers Friday for taking part in violence at a factory run by the country's largest automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki that led to the death of a manager, news reports said. Another 117 men were acquitted of charges of criminal conspiracy and murder, New Delhi Television reported.

Chicago, IL

