India condemns suicide attack at Kabul military hospital
New Delhi , Mar. 8 : India on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Sardar Daud Khan Hospital in Kabul that took place today, and condoled the loss of innocent lives, including of those receiving medical care there. "The heinous attack on a hospital is the most deplorable expression of the diabolical designs of terrorists and those who continue to provide safe havens and sanctuaries to terrorists," an official release from the Ministry of External Affairs said.
