India and Canada focus on expanding b...

India and Canada focus on expanding bilateral trade

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

New Delhi, Mar 4 : India and Canada are focused on expanding bilateral trade and investment between the two countries, the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a release on Saturday. On Friday, a bilateral meeting was held in New Delhi between the visiting Canadian Minister of International Trade, Franois-Philippe Champagne and the Union Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A... 25 min Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre... 1 hr Pete 14
News The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso... 1 hr Mikey 38
News Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A... 9 hr NY conservitive 1
News Can different faiths live in peace? Alabama psy... 10 hr Coco loco 1
News Found in Plane Toilet: 32 Gold Nuggets (Oct '13) Mar 2 Smuggling Phart 15
News A Muslim father and son engrave the headstones ... Feb 28 Chief riding wave 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,328 • Total comments across all topics: 279,316,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC