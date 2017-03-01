India and Canada focus on expanding bilateral trade
New Delhi, Mar 4 : India and Canada are focused on expanding bilateral trade and investment between the two countries, the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a release on Saturday. On Friday, a bilateral meeting was held in New Delhi between the visiting Canadian Minister of International Trade, Franois-Philippe Champagne and the Union Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
