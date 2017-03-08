Incidents of attacks against Indians in US taken seriously: Rajnath Singh1 hour ago

Incidents of attacks against Indians ...

New Delhi [India], Mar. 9 : Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that incidents regarding Indians in U.S have been taken very seriously, adding a statement on behalf of the Government of India will be given in the Parliament next week. Singh made this assertion while addressing the second leg of the Budget Session, which began today.

