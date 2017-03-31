'If they kill one, we will kill 100': how can this man lead India's biggest state?
New Delhi: What an epic betrayal. After three years of talking about "development for all Indians" irrespective of religion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appointed a Muslim-baiting and Muslim-hating Hindu priest, Yogi Adityanath, as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in the country, after his Bharatiya Janata Party's thundering victory in the state election on March 11. In criticising this choice, the problem is where to begin? Maybe the BJP's slyness is a good place to start.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|1
|Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of...
|Mar 25
|tomin cali
|1
|New Public Works director wants to develop a 's...
|Mar 21
|NewPhartss
|1
|Solar Power Capacity in India has crossed 10,00...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
|Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre...
|Mar 15
|Community Disorga...
|33
|The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso...
|Mar 8
|Mikey
|55
|Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A...
|Mar 4
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC