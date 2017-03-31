'If they kill one, we will kill 100':...

'If they kill one, we will kill 100': how can this man lead India's biggest state?

Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

New Delhi: What an epic betrayal. After three years of talking about "development for all Indians" irrespective of religion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appointed a Muslim-baiting and Muslim-hating Hindu priest, Yogi Adityanath, as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in the country, after his Bharatiya Janata Party's thundering victory in the state election on March 11. In criticising this choice, the problem is where to begin? Maybe the BJP's slyness is a good place to start.

Chicago, IL

