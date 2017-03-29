How Trump Is Emoldening a Reign of Anti-Muslim Terror in India
Last week saw what is arguably the most terrifying development in India's six-decade-long history as an independent republic: Prime Minister Narendra Modi installed as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state that houses the Taj Mahal , Yogi Adityanath, a rabid Hindu nationalist who makes no bones about his ethnic cleansing agenda against Muslims. During the campaign for state elections, Adityanath repeatedly invoked Trump's Muslim ban to justify his plans.
