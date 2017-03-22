Hope flows into Indian village in the form of clean water
Schoolchildren cheered and village women clapped as a gush of clean water flowed through a set of gleaming steel taps connected to a newly installed water filtration plant in a dusty north Indian village. Nai Basti is a mere 55 kilometers east of the capital, New Delhi, but access to clean drinking water was a dream for the villagers until Wednesday, when the filtration plant began functioning at a village elementary school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Public Works director wants to develop a 's...
|Tue
|NewPhartss
|1
|Solar Power Capacity in India has crossed 10,00...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
|Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre...
|Mar 15
|Community Disorga...
|33
|The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso...
|Mar 8
|Mikey
|55
|Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A...
|Mar 4
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A...
|Mar 4
|NY conservitive
|1
|Found in Plane Toilet: 32 Gold Nuggets (Oct '13)
|Mar 2
|Smuggling Phart
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC