Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh chargesheeted in DA case, Delhi HC removes stay on arrest

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and his wife were on Friday chargesheeted by the CBI in a special court here in a disproportionate assets case, hours after the Delhi High Court denied him any relief and removed the interim stay on his interrogation or arrest. The chargesheet was filed against nine people including the 82-year-old Congress leader before special judge Virender Kumar Goyal for alleged offences punishable under section 109 of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.