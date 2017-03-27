Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh chargesheeted in DA case, Delhi HC removes stay on arrest
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and his wife were on Friday chargesheeted by the CBI in a special court here in a disproportionate assets case, hours after the Delhi High Court denied him any relief and removed the interim stay on his interrogation or arrest. The chargesheet was filed against nine people including the 82-year-old Congress leader before special judge Virender Kumar Goyal for alleged offences punishable under section 109 of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|1
|Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of...
|Mar 25
|tomin cali
|1
|New Public Works director wants to develop a 's...
|Mar 21
|NewPhartss
|1
|Solar Power Capacity in India has crossed 10,00...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
|Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre...
|Mar 15
|Community Disorga...
|33
|The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso...
|Mar 8
|Mikey
|55
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC