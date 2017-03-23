'Hero' street dogs in India help catc...

'Hero' street dogs in India help catch criminal

14 hrs ago

Two street dogs in the south Indian city of Chennai have become the unlikely heroes of a stabbing incident after helping apprehend the perpetrator. The two chased down and bit a man accused of stabbing one of his former colleagues on the roadside in what police describe as a "revenge attack".

