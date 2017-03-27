HC puts a check on summons given to Shah Rukh Khan over Vadodara rail accident!1 min ago
The Gujarat High Court today stayed the summons issued to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan by the Government Railway Police over the death of a man at Vadodara railway station during the promotion of his film "Raees." Justice J B Pardiwala stayed the summons, issued by the Vadodara GRP, which had asked the actor to come to its office and record his statement.
