Gayatri Prajapati rape case: Victim's lawyer says "witnesses are being threatened"6 min ago

Gayatri Prajapati rape case: Victim's lawyer says "witnesses are being threatened"

Lucknow [India], Mar. 5 : M. Pracha, the victim's lawyer in the case involving rape-accused Uttar Pradesh Minister Gayatri Prajapati, on Sunday said his main concern is that his client's family and witnesses are being threatened. "I am not concerned about the passport or arrest , my concern is that the victim's family and witnesses are being threatened," he told ANI.

