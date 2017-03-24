Gayatri Prajapati rape case: Victim's lawyer says "witnesses are being threatened"6 min ago
Lucknow [India], Mar. 5 : M. Pracha, the victim's lawyer in the case involving rape-accused Uttar Pradesh Minister Gayatri Prajapati, on Sunday said his main concern is that his client's family and witnesses are being threatened. "I am not concerned about the passport or arrest , my concern is that the victim's family and witnesses are being threatened," he told ANI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso...
|5 hr
|Mikey
|50
|Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre...
|6 hr
|Mikey
|23
|Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A...
|Sat
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A...
|Sat
|NY conservitive
|1
|Found in Plane Toilet: 32 Gold Nuggets (Oct '13)
|Mar 2
|Smuggling Phart
|15
|A Muslim father and son engrave the headstones ...
|Feb 28
|Chief riding wave
|3
|UPDATE 1-Kansas shooting shatters Indian engine...
|Feb 25
|Bush Lied People ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC