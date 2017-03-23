Five months, eight prominent Russians...

Five months, eight prominent Russians dead

The brazen daytime slaying of a Russian politician outside a Ukrainian hotel this week brings to eight the number of high-profile Russians who have died over the past five months since the US presidential election on November 8. Among the recent deaths were five Russian diplomats. Some of the deaths appeared natural and governments have ruled out foul play.

