File Photo - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

File Photo - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures during an election rally. Photo - PTI

12 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at critics of his cash ban after government data showed surprisingly strong growth that helped India retain its position as the world's fastest-growing big economy. "Well known intellectuals from Harvard and Oxford, who have been at key positions in the Indian economic system, had said the GDP would go down by 2 percent, some others said it would go down by 4 percent," Modi said at a campaign speech Wednesday in the key electoral state of Uttar Pradesh, without naming anyone.

Chicago, IL

