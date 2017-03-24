Ex-Pak NSA's remark on 26/11 terror attack is a victory of Indian diplomacy: Amit Shah 26 mins ago
New Delhi, Mar 6: Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah welcomed the statements of former Pakistan's National Security Advisor Mahmud Ali Durrani , calling it a victory of Indian diplomacy. Durrani reiterated what the Indian government has been conveying at global forums, Shah pointed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso...
|3 hr
|Agents of Corruption
|51
|Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre...
|17 hr
|Mikey
|23
|Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A...
|Sat
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A...
|Mar 4
|NY conservitive
|1
|Found in Plane Toilet: 32 Gold Nuggets (Oct '13)
|Mar 2
|Smuggling Phart
|15
|A Muslim father and son engrave the headstones ...
|Feb 28
|Chief riding wave
|3
|UPDATE 1-Kansas shooting shatters Indian engine...
|Feb 25
|Bush Lied People ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC