Ex-Pak NSA's remark on 26/11 terror a...

Ex-Pak NSA's remark on 26/11 terror attack is a victory of Indian diplomacy: Amit Shah 26 mins ago

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New Delhi, Mar 6: Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah welcomed the statements of former Pakistan's National Security Advisor Mahmud Ali Durrani , calling it a victory of Indian diplomacy. Durrani reiterated what the Indian government has been conveying at global forums, Shah pointed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso... 3 hr Agents of Corruption 51
News Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre... 17 hr Mikey 23
News Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A... Sat Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A... Mar 4 NY conservitive 1
News Found in Plane Toilet: 32 Gold Nuggets (Oct '13) Mar 2 Smuggling Phart 15
News A Muslim father and son engrave the headstones ... Feb 28 Chief riding wave 3
News UPDATE 1-Kansas shooting shatters Indian engine... Feb 25 Bush Lied People ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,610 • Total comments across all topics: 279,365,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC