Ericsson collaborates with IIT Delhi to launch '5G for India' program

New Delhi , Mar. 30 : Ericsson and the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly roll out a '5G for India' program. To this regard, Ericsson will set up a Center of Excellence with a 5G test bed and incubation center at IIT Delhi and use this facility to drive the development of the country's 5G ecosystem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.