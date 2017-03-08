Dozens mark birthday of Indian engineer killed in America

Parents of Indians living abroad are joined by others to participate in a candlelight vigil to pay their tributes to Srinivas Kuchibhotla in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, March 9, 2017. Kuchibhotla, a 32-year-old engineer who was killed in an apparently racially motivated shooting in a crowded Austin's Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.