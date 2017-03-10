Crowds attack Africans in India after teen's death

Hundreds go on a violent rampage wounding eight in Greater Noida after teen's drug death blamed on Nigerian man. Africans living in India frequently face discrimination and even violence, and are often accused of involvement in illegal drug trade [AP] Hundreds of residents of an Indian city where a teenage boy died of a suspected drug overdose went on a violent rampage against Africans, using steel chairs to attack shoppers in a local shopping centre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.