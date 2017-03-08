Could banana plants solve India's san...

Could banana plants solve India's sanitary pad problem?

The 27-year-old MIT graduate co-founded Saathi Pads -- a health care startup that produces biodegradable sanitary pads made of banana fibers. According to a 2011 study by market research firm Nielsen, only 12 percent of Indian women use sanitary pads during menstruation.

