China's ex-diplomat says concession on Tawang can resolve border dispute, India says not possible

Read more: The Indian Express

Dai Bingguo was China's top diplomat and held the post of State Councillor in the previous Hu Jintao administration. The border dispute between China and India can be resolved if New Delhi accepts Beijing's claim over strategically vital Tawang region in Arunachal Pradesh, China's former top diplomat has said, but Indian officials dismissed it as neither practical nor possible.

