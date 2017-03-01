China says Dalai Lama border visit wo...

China says Dalai Lama border visit would damage India ties

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

China is warning of "severe damage" to relations with India if the Dalai Lama proceeds with a visit to a disputed area along their border. Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang on Friday said Beijing has expressed its concerns to New Delhi on numerous occasions and urged India not to offer the exiled Tibetan leader what he called a stage to carry out anti-China separatist activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso... 1 hr Frogface Kate 14
News Found in Plane Toilet: 32 Gold Nuggets (Oct '13) Thu Smuggling Phart 15
News A Muslim father and son engrave the headstones ... Feb 28 Chief riding wave 3
News UPDATE 1-Kansas shooting shatters Indian engine... Feb 25 Bush Lied People ... 1
News 2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution... Feb 19 poopoo 1
News Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings Feb 16 discocrisco 1
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... Feb 16 MillikanMilks 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,478 • Total comments across all topics: 279,287,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC