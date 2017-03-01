China says Dalai Lama border visit would damage India ties
China is warning of "severe damage" to relations with India if the Dalai Lama proceeds with a visit to a disputed area along their border. Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang on Friday said Beijing has expressed its concerns to New Delhi on numerous occasions and urged India not to offer the exiled Tibetan leader what he called a stage to carry out anti-China separatist activities.
