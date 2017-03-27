China opposes India hosting Dalai Lama in disputed border region
FILE PHOTO: Tibet's exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama is seen at the Arcimboldi theater before receiving honorary citizenship of the city of Milan, in Milan, Italy October 20, 2016. China on Friday said it opposes plans by Indian government officials to host Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in a sensitive border region controlled by India but claimed by China.
