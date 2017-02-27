Child trafficking-accused Bengal BJP ...

Child trafficking-accused Bengal BJP leader held near Nepal border

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Siliguri: BJP leader Juhi Chowdhury, suspected to be involved in the sensational child trafficking racket in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, was arrested on Monday night close to the India-Nepal border in Darjeeling district by CID sleuths, police said. Chowdhury, who was on the run for the last few days after her name was linked to the case involving trafficking of at least 17 children, was picked up from Batasi area under Kharibari police station in Siliguri sub-division, said Special Superintendent , CID, Ajay Prasad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Muslim father and son engrave the headstones ... Tue Chief riding wave 3
News UPDATE 1-Kansas shooting shatters Indian engine... Feb 25 Bush Lied People ... 1
News 2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution... Feb 19 poopoo 1
News Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings Feb 16 discocrisco 1
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... Feb 16 MillikanMilks 12
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb 14 Aneirin 8
News Steve Waugh wants Shaun Marsh to open in India Feb 10 Frenchie 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,947 • Total comments across all topics: 279,231,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC