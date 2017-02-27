Child trafficking-accused Bengal BJP leader held near Nepal border
Siliguri: BJP leader Juhi Chowdhury, suspected to be involved in the sensational child trafficking racket in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, was arrested on Monday night close to the India-Nepal border in Darjeeling district by CID sleuths, police said. Chowdhury, who was on the run for the last few days after her name was linked to the case involving trafficking of at least 17 children, was picked up from Batasi area under Kharibari police station in Siliguri sub-division, said Special Superintendent , CID, Ajay Prasad.
