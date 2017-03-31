Case against UP minister Raja Bhaiya ...

Case against UP minister Raja Bhaiya after death of witness

15 hrs ago

Independent candidate Raghuraj Pratap Singh from Kunda constituency receives the victory certificate after winning the Assembly election, in Pratapgarh on Saturday. Pic/PTI Lucknow: A case has been lodged against Uttar Pradesh minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya after the suspicious death of a witness in the infamous killing of police officer Zia-ul-Haq, police said on Sunday.

