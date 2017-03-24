Cabinet approves MoU on renewable energy between India and Portugal
New Delhi, Mar 6 : The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its ex-post facto approval for signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Renewable Energy between India and Portugal. The MoU was signed on 6th January, 2017 in New Delhi.
