Budget session of Maharashtra Legislature begins today5 min ago

Budget session of Maharashtra Legislature begins today

Mumbai, Mar 6 The Budget session of the Maharashtra Legislature begins here today and is expected to be a smooth sailing affair for the Devendra Fadnavis-led government after the BJP averted a face-off with sparring ally Shiv Sena over the Mumbai Mayor's post. The BJP's decision not to contest the elections for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation , where it won just two seats less than the Sena in the just-concluded Mumbai civic polls, is likely to ease strains in relations between the two saffron parties.

Chicago, IL

