Boy, two militants killed in Indian Kashmir firefight

Srinagar, India: A teenage boy and two militants were killed in a firefight with government forces in Indian-administered Kashmir on Thursday that brought hundreds of local villagers out onto the streets in defiance of police orders. Police said the firefight began after soldiers and police cordoned off a village outside the main city of Srinagar early Thursday, believing that two suspected militants were hiding out there.

