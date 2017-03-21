Body of backpacker 'raped and murdered' in India flown back ...

Body of backpacker 'raped and murdere...

Danielle McLaughlin's childhood friends arrived in Goa two days ago to collect her - and are due to fly back later today with her coffin after a candlelit vigil was held in hometown The body of backpacker Danielle McLaughlin - who was ' raped and murdered ' in India - is being flown back to Ireland today after two of her childhood friends travelled over to accompany her home. Last night hundreds of people gathered for a candlelit vigil in the seaside town of Buncrana, in County Donegal, Ireland, in memory of the 28-year-old who lived in Liverpool and was travelling in Goa when she was brutally killed last week.

