BJP approves verdict for DU professor over Maoist links9 min ago

New Delhi [India], March 8 : Appreciating the verdict given to Delhi University professor G N Saibaba for his links with Maoists, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday said that nobody has the right to support terrorism and naxalism, assuring that due punishment will follow irrespective of the position he or she holds. "The court has done their work; he has been punished for what he has done.

