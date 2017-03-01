Bengaluru Test: Lyon picks career-best 8-50, bundles out India for 1893 min ago

Bengaluru Test: Lyon picks career-bes...

Bengaluru Test: Lyon picks career-best 8-50, bundles out India for 189

Bengaluru [India], Mar. 4 :If Pune Test belonged to Australian leg-spinner Steve O'Keefe, it was the turn of his senior-mate Nathan Lyon to wreak havoc on the Indian batters and put the visitors in a dominant position on the very first day of the second match here at the M. Chinaswamy Stadium. Lyon took eight wickets for 50 runs, his career best figures, to help Australia bundle out India for 189 in their first innings on Saturday.

