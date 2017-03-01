Before "Lion," the story behind an un...

Before "Lion," the story behind an unlikely family reunion

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

In this May 10, 2012 file photo, Fatima Munshi collects water for domestic consumption from a community faucet outside her home in Khandwa, India. Living in Australia, Saroo Brierley, 30, was reunited with his biological mother, Munshi, in Feb. 2012, 25 years after an ill-fated train ride left him an orphan on the streets of Calcutta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso... 1 hr Cordwainer Trout 6
News A Muslim father and son engrave the headstones ... Tue Chief riding wave 3
News UPDATE 1-Kansas shooting shatters Indian engine... Feb 25 Bush Lied People ... 1
News 2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution... Feb 19 poopoo 1
News Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings Feb 16 discocrisco 1
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... Feb 16 MillikanMilks 12
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb 14 Aneirin 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Space Station
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,366 • Total comments across all topics: 279,247,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC