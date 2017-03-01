Before "Lion," the story behind an unlikely family reunion

In this May 10, 2012 file photo, Fatima Munshi collects water for domestic consumption from a community faucet outside her home in Khandwa, India. Living in Australia, Saroo Brierley, 30, was reunited with his biological mother, Munshi, in Feb. 2012, 25 years after an ill-fated train ride left him an orphan on the streets of Calcutta.

