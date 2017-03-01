Before 'Lion,' the story behind an unlikely family reunion
" Editor's note: Four years before the movie "Lion" was released, two Associated Press reporters told the story of Saroo Brierley's complicated reunion with his mother, Fatima Munshi. This is that story, which was originally published by the AP in 2012: The 5-year-old's tiny body was still curled up on the hard wooden seat of the Indian train, just as it was when he'd drifted off to sleep.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso...
|1 hr
|Hitler Alt-Leftis...
|7
|Found in Plane Toilet: 32 Gold Nuggets (Oct '13)
|6 hr
|Smuggling Phart
|15
|A Muslim father and son engrave the headstones ...
|Tue
|Chief riding wave
|3
|UPDATE 1-Kansas shooting shatters Indian engine...
|Feb 25
|Bush Lied People ...
|1
|2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution...
|Feb 19
|poopoo
|1
|Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings
|Feb 16
|discocrisco
|1
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|Feb 16
|MillikanMilks
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC