Before 'Lion,' the story behind an un...

Before 'Lion,' the story behind an unlikely family reunion

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Editor's note: Four years before the movie "Lion" was released, two Associated Press reporters told the story of Saroo Brierley's complicated reunion with his mother, Fatima Munshi. This is that story, which was originally published by the AP in 2012: The 5-year-old's tiny body was still curled up on the hard wooden seat of the Indian train, just as it was when he'd drifted off to sleep.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso... 1 hr Hitler Alt-Leftis... 7
News Found in Plane Toilet: 32 Gold Nuggets (Oct '13) 6 hr Smuggling Phart 15
News A Muslim father and son engrave the headstones ... Tue Chief riding wave 3
News UPDATE 1-Kansas shooting shatters Indian engine... Feb 25 Bush Lied People ... 1
News 2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution... Feb 19 poopoo 1
News Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings Feb 16 discocrisco 1
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... Feb 16 MillikanMilks 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,747 • Total comments across all topics: 279,256,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC