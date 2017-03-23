Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to honour...

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to honour Indian soldiers killed in 1971 war

The Indian Express

WHEN BANGLADESH Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina travels to India next month from April 7 to 10, she will begin the process of honouring families of Indian soldiers killed in the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war, The Indian Express has learnt. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi by her side, Hasina is likely to present the citation and Rs 5 lakh to each fallen soldier's family, according to sources.

Chicago, IL

