Attack on Nigerian nationals deplorable: India7 min ago

Attack on Nigerian nationals deplorable: India

New Delhi, March 28 India on Tuesday condemned the violence against three Nigerian nationals in Uttar Pradesh as "deplorable" and assured that it is committed to ensuring the safety and security of foreigners in India. "Yesterday's incident in Greater Noida, in which several people of African origin were injured, is deplorable," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.

Chicago, IL

