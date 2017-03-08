Ashwin helps India bounce back with 75-run victory
India 189 & 274 beat Australia 276 & 112 by 75 runs Second Test, Bengaluru, day four Scorecard Ravichandran Ashwin came up with a brilliant six-wicket haul in the final innings as India bowled out Australia for 112 runs to seal a 75-run victory in the second Test in Bengaluru to level the series 1-1. Chasing a target of 188 runs to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy, Australia lost in-form Matt Renshaw early when he edged a Ishant Sharma delivery behind the stumps.
