Ashwin helps India bounce back with 7...

Ashwin helps India bounce back with 75-run victory

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cricket World

India 189 & 274 beat Australia 276 & 112 by 75 runs Second Test, Bengaluru, day four Scorecard Ravichandran Ashwin came up with a brilliant six-wicket haul in the final innings as India bowled out Australia for 112 runs to seal a 75-run victory in the second Test in Bengaluru to level the series 1-1. Chasing a target of 188 runs to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy, Australia lost in-form Matt Renshaw early when he edged a Ishant Sharma delivery behind the stumps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cricket World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso... 2 min Mikey 55
News Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre... 6 min OutOnBail 24
News Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A... Mar 4 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A... Mar 4 NY conservitive 1
News Found in Plane Toilet: 32 Gold Nuggets (Oct '13) Mar 2 Smuggling Phart 15
News A Muslim father and son engrave the headstones ... Feb 28 Chief riding wave 3
News UPDATE 1-Kansas shooting shatters Indian engine... Feb 25 Bush Lied People ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,004 • Total comments across all topics: 279,403,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC