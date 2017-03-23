Another Indian racially assaulted in Australia
Li Max Joy, who is pursuing a nursing course and working as a part time taxi driver in Australia, alleged that five people including a girl hurled racial abuses like "you bloody black Indians" at him and assaulted him up at the McDonald's restaurant at North Hobart, Melbourne. In a suspected case of racial attack an Indian taxi driver from Kerala was attacked by group of teenagers in Hobart in Australia's Tasmania state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of...
|Sat
|tomin cali
|1
|New Public Works director wants to develop a 's...
|Mar 21
|NewPhartss
|1
|Solar Power Capacity in India has crossed 10,00...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
|Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre...
|Mar 15
|Community Disorga...
|33
|The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso...
|Mar 8
|Mikey
|55
|Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A...
|Mar 4
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A...
|Mar 4
|NY conservitive
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC