Another Indian racially assaulted in ...

Another Indian racially assaulted in Australia

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

Li Max Joy, who is pursuing a nursing course and working as a part time taxi driver in Australia, alleged that five people including a girl hurled racial abuses like "you bloody black Indians" at him and assaulted him up at the McDonald's restaurant at North Hobart, Melbourne. In a suspected case of racial attack an Indian taxi driver from Kerala was attacked by group of teenagers in Hobart in Australia's Tasmania state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of... Sat tomin cali 1
News New Public Works director wants to develop a 's... Mar 21 NewPhartss 1
News Solar Power Capacity in India has crossed 10,00... Mar 18 Solarman 1
News Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre... Mar 15 Community Disorga... 33
News The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso... Mar 8 Mikey 55
News Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A... Mar 4 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A... Mar 4 NY conservitive 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,177 • Total comments across all topics: 279,843,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC